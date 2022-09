Greeley’s OktoBrewfest returns this weekend

GREELEY — OktoBrewfest will return to downtown Greeley’s Lincoln Park on Friday and Saturday.

The event is free and will include food and drink vendors, live music and games.

Entertainers include Children’s Chorale, the University of Northern ColoradoJazz Band, Randy Eckhart and the Dutch Hop Music Makers, and Incoming Groove.

Proceeds will be used to support the Greeley Downtown Development Authority.