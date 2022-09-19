Eaton to use Allo for its high speed internet

EATON — Allo Communications LLC will build a 10-gigabit fiber‐to‐the‐premise service in Eaton with construction to begin this fall.

The agreement makes Eaton the sixth Colorado community to adopt Allo as its community-wide provider of high speed internet and TV services. The others in Colorado are Greeley, Erie, Hudson, Fort Morgan and Breckenridge.

Allo also has 21 communities in Nebraska where it provides services; Nebraska is its home location. Three communities in Arizona also use Allo.

“I’m pleased to announce an innovative partnership with Allo,” Eaton Mayor Scott Moser said in a press statement, “This network will provide cutting‐edge technology to citizens, the schools, and the businesses and will fulfill a promise that I made to our community to bring reliable, high‐speed fiber to Eaton.”

Allo’s network will initially include internet up to 2.3 gigabits in speed, equal download upload speeds, TV services and telephone.

The service is a public-private partnership, according to interim town administrator Wesley LaVanchy.

Multiple communities in Colorado are working on adding, improving or providing alternative high speed internet services. Some, such as Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont, have established city-run communications utilities to provide the service. Others have chosen the private-public route.

“Allo is actively creating gigabit societies in the communities we serve,” said Brad Moline, Allo president and founder. “Connecting hospitals with their patients, schools with their students, businesses with not only their customers but now also their work‐from‐home employees, develops these already outstanding communities into world‐class gigabit societies. Our stated goal is to make Allo’s regions the most connected in the United States, and Eaton is an important step.”

The company was named Allo by its founder, who wanted a name that wasn’t an acronym but conveyed a similar feel to someone greeting another person with “hello.”