$12M capital campaign to back Poudre Valley Hospital updates

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation launched a capital campaign today with a goal of raising $12 million to help fund updates to UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital.

Construction on PVH’s master-plan project began last October and is scheduled for completion in 2025, when the hospital celebrates its 100th anniversary. The project includes improvements in cardiovascular services, women’s and children’s care, outpatient surgery, behavioral-health services, orthopedics, neurology, outpatient infusion services, and the main entrance and lobby. The hospital will add improvements to wayfinding, patient flow and aesthetics, with interiors incorporating natural light and soft colors.

“Philanthropic support from our community has been a pillar throughout the hospital’s history, assisting in building new facilities such as our cancer center on the Harmony Campus in 2014, creating new programs, advancing research and more,” Annette Geiselman, the foundation’s campaign manager, said in a prepared statement. “Our donors have always been our partners in nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation, and we are delighted to see that continue with this campaign.”

To help launch the capital campaign, the Woodward Charitable Trust and the Markley family, owner of Markley Motors in Fort Collins, made leadership-level gifts. In recognition, UCHealth will name two areas of the hospital in honor of each of these donors.

“We are grateful to the Woodward Charitable Trust and to the Markley family for their truly transformative gifts,” Kevin Unger, president and chief executive of the hospital, said in a news release. “Their generosity will have a significant impact on the health of our community now and for generations to come as we carry out this project. The Woodward Charitable Trust and the Markleys each have venerable reputations as community builders, and we cherish our decades-long relationship with them. Their contributions to this campaign are a profound example of the vital role philanthropy plays in accelerating and advancing health care for our region.”

“The Woodward Charitable Trust was established more than seven decades ago with the express purpose of giving back to our communities,” said Chris Fawzy, president of Woodward Charitable Trust and general counsel of Woodward Inc. “Our philanthropic support of the hospital spans decades, ranging from program funding to event sponsorship to campaigns such as this one. We are pleased to continue a tradition of supporting the hospital’s growth and innovation, a tradition that began with the 1960s capital campaign resulting in the Woodward Wing of PVH. This gift reaffirms our commitment to supporting the health of the communities we serve, as well as live and work in.”

Originally built in 1925, Poudre Valley Hospital was renovated and expanded over the years, from small retrofitting projects to large expansions. Recently, the hospital has built and opened an expanded neonatal intensive care unit, a new inpatient rehabilitation unit, an expanded emergency department, an orthopedic inpatient unit, a state-of-the-art laboratory, a new progressive care and cardiac wing and a second catheterization lab.

Doug Markley, CEO of Markley Motors, said his family was inspired when it learned of the plans for the project at PVH, and it wanted to be part of it.

“Markley Motors is celebrating 86 years of serving our community, and we can think of no better commemoration than a contribution to the community’s centerpiece of health,” he said. “As a family and as a business, we believe that a healthy, strong community needs an exceptional hospital, and we are pleased to support the plan that will prepare PVH for the next century of care.”

To learn more about the PVH project and the capital campaign, visit pvhcampaign.org.

Besides PVH, UCHealth facilities include Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont and Broomfield Hospital in Broomfield. In all, UCHealth includes 28,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals including University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, more than 150 clinic locations and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska.