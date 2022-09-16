 September 16, 2022

Housing markets downshifting in populous Colo. counties

Rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand have fueled a sharp slowing in housing markets across the state, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors.

A Denver Post analysis of single-family home sales in August in Colorado’s 12 most populous counties and found that the second biggest decline in sales was in Weld County, which was down 31%. It found that the inventory of homes available for sale more than doubled in Broomfield County, which was up 117.6%.

