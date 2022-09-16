A dream of Colorado living

Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado.

$2,450,000

5089 Flagstaff Road

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 4 Total Baths: 3.5 Sq. Ft.: 3,160 Acres: 47 County: Boulder Year Built: 1981 Property Type: Single-Family Residence Garage Spaces: 2 Amenities: Vaulted ceilings, vast office with stone fireplace, multiple decks and trails

Walker Ranch

The dream of Colorado living unfolds in this cherished oasis nestled on a sweeping 47 acres. Vaulted ceilings crown an open living space with clerestory windows, earthy tile and exposed beams. Natural light flows into an adjacent dining area and further into a kitchen wrapped in abundant cabinetry. Indoor-outdoor connectivity is afforded through sliding glass doors in the living area. At-home working is a pleasure in a vast office space grounded by a stone fireplace and surrounded by built-in shelving. Outside, residents are treated to a serene escape with generous deck space and acres of private, wooded resplendence.

NOTABLE DETAILS

Nestled On a Sweeping 47 Acres

Vaulted Ceilings + Clerestory Windows Filled with Natural Light

Spanish Tiles + Exposed Beams

Flowing Kitchen + Dining Area

Indoor-Outdoor Connectivity

Elevated Loft Flex Space

Vast Office with A Stone Fireplace + Built-In Shelving

Primary Suite with A Corner Fireplace, Private Balcony + Views

En-Suite Bathroom with A Soaking Tub

Multiple Decks + Nature Trails Leading to Green Mountain Summit

OPEN LIVING, DINING + KITCHEN

Earthy, neutral tiles ground an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, amplifying the warmth of natural light. Clerestory windows and sliding glass doors illuminate each space while vaulted ceilings draw the eye upwards. A freestanding wood stove offers radiant heat that pours into a nearby dining area, where residents are granted access to a sweeping sunroom through sliding glass doors. The kitchen flaunts abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and wide windows with views into the surrounding lush landscape.

Open-Concept Lifestyle

Beautiful Spanish Tile

Vaulted Ceilings + Clerestory Windows

Deck Access Through Living Area

Gorgeous Sunroom

Wood Stove

Stainless Steel Appliances

MAIN-FLOOR OFFICE

Timeless wood paneling steeps a vast office space in a naturally inspired atmosphere. Mimicking that motif is a stone-surrounded fireplace with a wide flagstone mantel. Generous built-in shelving and cascades of natural light promote creativity and productivity. For a rejuvenating break, escape outdoors through a glass door and enjoy views of the mountains. Additional space for hobbies is found in the garage — a flexible space for lounging or working from home beneath skylights.

Vast At-Home Office Space

Gorgeous Built-in Shelving

Abundant Windows

Outdoor Connectivity

Immense Fireplace with Stone Surround

Flexible Garage Space for Hobbies

PRIMARY HAVEN

Situated beneath vaulted ceilings, the primary suite is a haven all its own with a corner fireplace, generous views and private balcony access through glass doors. An en-suite bathroom is a spa-like escape with a soaking tub and two separate vanities. Retreat to an elevated loft accessible by a ladder and enjoy the natural light from multiple windows and a skylight.

Vaulted Ceilings

Streams of Natural Light

Private Balcony Access

En-Suite Bathroom

Soaking Tub with Forest Views

Flexible Loft Space with Skylights

OUTDOOR BLISS

Surrounding this home is a vast 47 acres of sweeping Colorado beauty. Native meadows and towering pines intermixed with Aspens offer privacy throughout this lush landscape. Residents can revel in this outdoor connectivity on multiple balcony and deck spaces, perfect for entertaining or serene relaxation. When adventure beckons, enjoy seamless access to Green Mountain Summit just beyond the backdoor.

Pristine Colorado Landscape

Lush Forest of Pines + Aspens

Generous Deck Space

Private Balcony

Access to Green Mountain Summit

NEIGHBORHOOD

Situated moments away from trails and outdoor recreation, this home is its own private haven that boasts quick and easy access to the main roads. Outdoor recreation points such as Gross Reservoir, Lost Gulch Overlook and Myers Gulch ensure that adventure is never too far away. Look no further for a pristine balance of outdoor connectivity and easy proximity to all that Boulder has to offer.

Listing brokerage: milehighmodern

Listing agent: Gretchen Heine, 805-722-5800, gretchen@milehimodern.com

View full listing here.