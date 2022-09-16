A dream of Colorado living
$2,450,000
5089 Flagstaff Road
Boulder, CO 80302
Beds: 4
Total Baths: 3.5
Sq. Ft.: 3,160
Acres: 47
County: Boulder
Year Built: 1981
Property Type: Single-Family Residence
Garage Spaces: 2
Amenities: Vaulted ceilings, vast office with stone fireplace, multiple decks and trails
Walker Ranch
The dream of Colorado living unfolds in this cherished oasis nestled on a sweeping 47 acres. Vaulted ceilings crown an open living space with clerestory windows, earthy tile and exposed beams. Natural light flows into an adjacent dining area and further into a kitchen wrapped in abundant cabinetry. Indoor-outdoor connectivity is afforded through sliding glass doors in the living area. At-home working is a pleasure in a vast office space grounded by a stone fireplace and surrounded by built-in shelving. Outside, residents are treated to a serene escape with generous deck space and acres of private, wooded resplendence.
NOTABLE DETAILS
- Nestled On a Sweeping 47 Acres
- Vaulted Ceilings + Clerestory Windows Filled with Natural Light
- Spanish Tiles + Exposed Beams
- Flowing Kitchen + Dining Area
- Indoor-Outdoor Connectivity
- Elevated Loft Flex Space
- Vast Office with A Stone Fireplace + Built-In Shelving
- Primary Suite with A Corner Fireplace, Private Balcony + Views
- En-Suite Bathroom with A Soaking Tub
- Multiple Decks + Nature Trails Leading to Green Mountain Summit
OPEN LIVING, DINING + KITCHEN
Earthy, neutral tiles ground an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, amplifying the warmth of natural light. Clerestory windows and sliding glass doors illuminate each space while vaulted ceilings draw the eye upwards. A freestanding wood stove offers radiant heat that pours into a nearby dining area, where residents are granted access to a sweeping sunroom through sliding glass doors. The kitchen flaunts abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and wide windows with views into the surrounding lush landscape.
- Open-Concept Lifestyle
- Beautiful Spanish Tile
- Vaulted Ceilings + Clerestory Windows
- Deck Access Through Living Area
- Gorgeous Sunroom
- Wood Stove
- Stainless Steel Appliances
MAIN-FLOOR OFFICE
Timeless wood paneling steeps a vast office space in a naturally inspired atmosphere. Mimicking that motif is a stone-surrounded fireplace with a wide flagstone mantel. Generous built-in shelving and cascades of natural light promote creativity and productivity. For a rejuvenating break, escape outdoors through a glass door and enjoy views of the mountains. Additional space for hobbies is found in the garage — a flexible space for lounging or working from home beneath skylights.
- Vast At-Home Office Space
- Gorgeous Built-in Shelving
- Abundant Windows
- Outdoor Connectivity
- Immense Fireplace with Stone Surround
- Flexible Garage Space for Hobbies
PRIMARY HAVEN
Situated beneath vaulted ceilings, the primary suite is a haven all its own with a corner fireplace, generous views and private balcony access through glass doors. An en-suite bathroom is a spa-like escape with a soaking tub and two separate vanities. Retreat to an elevated loft accessible by a ladder and enjoy the natural light from multiple windows and a skylight.
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Streams of Natural Light
- Private Balcony Access
- En-Suite Bathroom
- Soaking Tub with Forest Views
- Flexible Loft Space with Skylights
OUTDOOR BLISS
Surrounding this home is a vast 47 acres of sweeping Colorado beauty. Native meadows and towering pines intermixed with Aspens offer privacy throughout this lush landscape. Residents can revel in this outdoor connectivity on multiple balcony and deck spaces, perfect for entertaining or serene relaxation. When adventure beckons, enjoy seamless access to Green Mountain Summit just beyond the backdoor.
- Pristine Colorado Landscape
- Lush Forest of Pines + Aspens
- Generous Deck Space
- Private Balcony
- Access to Green Mountain Summit
NEIGHBORHOOD
Situated moments away from trails and outdoor recreation, this home is its own private haven that boasts quick and easy access to the main roads. Outdoor recreation points such as Gross Reservoir, Lost Gulch Overlook and Myers Gulch ensure that adventure is never too far away. Look no further for a pristine balance of outdoor connectivity and easy proximity to all that Boulder has to offer.
Listing brokerage: milehighmodern
Listing agent: Gretchen Heine, 805-722-5800, gretchen@milehimodern.com