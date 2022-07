Weld chicken farms affected by avian flu

Chicken farms in Weld County have not been spared the impact from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or avian flu, with millions of birds euthanized in an effort to stop the spread.

Three large chicken farms have been affected so far, plus numerous smaller flocks and birds in the wild. Statewide, about two-thirds of egg producing hens have been affected, according to a report in the Greeley Tribune.