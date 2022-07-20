Larimer County changes name of county office building

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County will change the name of the primary county office building to Larimer County Administrative Services.

The building was previously named Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building.

According to a press release, the county changed the name of the office building at 200 W. Oak St. to avoid confusion with the Larimer County Justice Center, which is at 201 LaPorte Ave. In earlier days, both the county government offices and the court offices were in the same building.

“Residents looking for courtrooms for a trial or other court functions often mistakenly end up in the wrong building and become frustrated having to ask the Larimer County Clerk & Recorder’s staff for directions,” according to the press release.

The name change will take effect on July 26. Community members will start seeing the new name online immediately.