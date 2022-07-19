Change Everything moves to new location in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Change Everything Home Décor LLC, a curator of unique home décor and furniture, is moving to a new location at 2720 Council Tree Ave., Suite 142, in Front Range Village Shopping Center. The company signed a five-year lease in June for 3,100 square feet of retail space.

Nick Norton of Waypoint Real Estate LLC handled the transaction as tenant representative.

Change Everything Home Décor, in addition to furniture, offers services such as staging, interior design, custom framing and installation. The store had been at 401 S. Mason St. It is now closed to facilitate the move. Grand opening is planned for Aug. 19.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.