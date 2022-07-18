Colorado bankruptcies decline 13.5% in June

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 13.5% in June compared with the same period a year ago, the smallest year-over-year decline thus far in 2022.

Filings also dropped in Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties compared with the year-ago period, with only Weld County recording a slight uptick.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 429 bankruptcy filings in June, compared with 496 in June 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 2,389 bankruptcy filings, compared with 3,467 in the first six months of 2021, down 32%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: