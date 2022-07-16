Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$8,500,000

11780 Gold Hill Road,

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 5 Total Baths: 7 Sq. Ft.: 10,157 Acres: 144 County: Boulder Year Built: 2006 Property Type: Single-Family Residence Amenities: Study area, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, cathedral/vaulted ceilings, pantry, stain/natural trim, walk- In closet(s), wet bar, kitchen island, steam shower, 9ft+ ceilings, beamed ceilings.

Whisper Mountain Ranch is the largest and most private property available in Boulder County! A 144 acre ranch close in to Boulder with snow capped mountain views, adjacent to National Forest and located near the historic and idyllic town of Gold Hill. Just 20 minutes to Ski Eldora, 30 minutes to downtown Boulder. Timber Frame Construction creates a timeless feel in this beautiful home that boasts amazing woodwork with lots of light streaming through and stellar views of mountains and stars! 5 bedroom home with 3400 sf. unfinished space to make this home truly custom. PLUS – 4 individually deeded parcels that allow for additional homes and structures to be built and can be subdivided. With quality, privacy, views and size, this property is for those who are looking for the best Boulder has to offer. Horse barn, meadows for grazing, greenhouse, lush forests, private hiking trails, and rock formations provide a variety of ways to enjoy a mountain lifestyle just 30 minutes to Boulder!

Listing office: Colorado Landmark Realtors

Listing agents:

Candace Loving, real estate agent, 303-443-3377

Listing: https://www.coloradolandmark.com/homes/11780-Gold-Hill-Rd-Boulder/CO/80302/AGT-120966284-721930/index.html

Glenn Vigil, listing agent, 303-443-3377

Listing: https://www.coloradolandmark.com/homes/11780-Gold-Hill-Rd-Boulder/CO/80302/AGT-120966284-721947/index.html