Funding Friday: Burlywood Inc. raises $7.05M
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Longmont biotech startup Sinaptic Holdings LLC raised $5.6 million in options sales.
- Sierra Space Corp., the Broomfield-based space spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp., upped the amount raised in its initial funding round to $24.4 million.
- Boulder flash-storage-software company Burlywood Inc. raised $7.05 million of a $9.5 million equity and debt round.
