Healing Warriors Program hosts golf invitational to benefit veterans

FORT COLLINS — Healing Warriors Program, which provides non-narcotic care services to veterans and their families, is hosting its 2nd Annual Heroes and HomeBuilders Golf Invitational, Aug. 22.

The invitational will take place at the Colorado National Golf Club in Erie and will benefit veterans. The invitational begins at 8 a.m., with cocktails, an awards luncheon and on-course challenges, and is open to all golfers, veterans, and veteran supporters who want to honor their employees, friends, families and co-workers who served their country.

Registration and sponsorships are available at https://birdease.com/HeroesHomebuildersGolf

Sponsorships begin at $300, and companies can support the event through offerings such as a cart sponsor, beverage-station sponsor, putting-contest sponsor or grab a coveted hole sponsorship.

“Recent events have increased trauma, grief, pain and suicide risk for our military families, who sacrifice so much in service to our nation,” Executive Director Ana Yelen said in a prepared statement, “Our role is to lessen the factors that lead to veteran suicides. We do this by providing free treatment care, home self-care tools, gun locks, and Client Care navigation services to assist in connecting our veterans with community resources and counseling services. We solve problems together as a community, and our fundraising events focus on education, awareness and removing barriers for our veteran families in obtaining care.” Healing Warriors Program operates in Fort Collins and provides free monthly Pop Up Clinics in Longmont, Denver, Colorado Springs and Buckley Air Force Base for active-duty personnel. Find out more at www.HealingWarriorsProgram.org