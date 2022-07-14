Flourish Fashion Show to benefit WomenGive

FORT COLLINS — Flourish Fashion Show, which will feature collections by an international designer, local and U.S.-based designers, and local boutiques will take place Friday, July 22.

The event will take place at the Rove, 125 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins and will benefit WomenGive, a program of the United Way of Larimer County that offers support and child care scholarships for single mothers who are pursuing post-secondary education.

The fashion show will include hair, makeup and nail artistry by local stylists. Food and drink will be available, with a silent auction featuring products from local businesses, restaurants, boutiques and artists.

General admission opens at 7 p.m., but doors will open early for VIP guests who will enjoy exclusive first access to pop-up shops, the silent auction and beverage tickets.Flourish is produced by William Maestas Productions. To learn more about WomenGive, visit uwaylc.org/WomenGive. Tickets to the show can be found here.