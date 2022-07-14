Canvas Foundation donates $47,000 in scholarships to Colorado students

DENVER — Canvas Credit Union and Canvas Foundation have presented $47,000 in scholarships to 32 students from across the credit union’s branch footprint.

The scholarships were presented to students who “have demonstrated character, leadership, and support for their communities while achieving academic excellence,” according to a Canvas press release.

The scholarships were presented June 11 at Canvas’ annual scholarship banquet. Canvas Foundation honored 30 students from high schools in all of Canvas Credit Union’s Denver metro and northern area branch communities.

Each received a $1,000 Community Scholarship Award, with four students earning an additional $500 and one student earning an additional $5,000 as this year’s Community Leadership honorees. Additionally, one high school student and one college student were selected among a large pool of applicants for the Canvas Foundation Scholarship, each earning a $5,000 award.

“What a tremendous honor it is to commemorate these students and their outstanding dedication to their education and their communities,” Malcolm Johnson, vice president of community engagement at Canvas Credit Union, said in a prepared statement. “At Canvas, we believe scholarships are not only an investment in students’ futures, but also in the future of our collective communities. Each recipient is paving a path toward a brighter tomorrow for us all.”

Since 2017, Canvas Foundation has honored students nominated by school representatives for supporting their communities. In addition to having a GPA of 3.2 or higher, students must also attend a high school within a Canvas Credit Union branch community to be eligible for the Canvas Community Scholarship. Canvas Foundation Scholarship recipients are awarded to one high school student and one college student who have demonstrated strong character, promising leadership skills and high ethical values. To learn more about Canvas Credit Union scholarships, visit https://www.canvas.org/community/scholarships.