Two Larimer inns have new owners
A pair of hotels in Northern Colorado have changed hands.
Loveland Hospitality Inc. of Fort Collins on Monday closed on its $12.1 million purchase of a 112-room, four-story Wingate by Wyndham hotel, which was built in 2016 at 5360 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Johnstown, which is near the intersection of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34. The sellers were Janice and Hamid Eslan, who also own the venerable Black Steer restaurant in Loveland.
That transaction marks the second such sale in a month for the Eslans. On June 17, they sold a LaQuinta Inn at 1450 Cascade Ave. in Loveland for $7.028 million to LVL Group LLC of Erie. That 69-room, three-story motel was built in 2007. It is along U.S. Highway 34 on the west side of Loveland.
The Eslans did not return calls seeking comments.
A pair of hotels in Northern Colorado have changed hands.
Loveland Hospitality Inc. of Fort Collins on Monday closed on its $12.1 million purchase of a 112-room, four-story Wingate by Wyndham hotel, which was built in 2016 at 5360 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Johnstown, which is near the intersection of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34. The sellers were Janice and Hamid Eslan, who also own the venerable Black Steer restaurant in Loveland.
That transaction marks the second such sale in a month for the Eslans. On June 17, they sold a LaQuinta Inn at 1450 Cascade Ave. in Loveland for $7.028…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.