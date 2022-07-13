Two Larimer inns have new owners

A pair of hotels in Northern Colorado have changed hands.

Loveland Hospitality Inc. of Fort Collins on Monday closed on its $12.1 million purchase of a 112-room, four-story Wingate by Wyndham hotel, which was built in 2016 at 5360 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Johnstown, which is near the intersection of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34. The sellers were Janice and Hamid Eslan, who also own the venerable Black Steer restaurant in Loveland.

That transaction marks the second such sale in a month for the Eslans. On June 17, they sold a LaQuinta Inn at 1450 Cascade Ave. in Loveland for $7.028 million to LVL Group LLC of Erie. That 69-room, three-story motel was built in 2007. It is along U.S. Highway 34 on the west side of Loveland.

The Eslans did not return calls seeking comments.