Tru Community Care elevates interim CEO

LAFAYETTE — Tru Community Care, a hospice center in Lafayette, has hired Scott Gresser as its new CEO, a role he’s held on an interim basis for the last few months after the departure of Michael McHale.

Gresser spent the past decade as Tru’s chief financial officer.

“We are excited about this opportunity, both for Scott and for TRU. Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and devotion, and he is surrounded by talented leaders who will support his efforts to fulfill TRU’s mission and goals.”