NSF funding $20M CU environmental science effort

BOULDER — The National Science Foundation is funding a new $20-million, five-year, data science and diversity effort at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) and the University of Colorado Boulder.

The new Environmental Data Science Innovation and Inclusion Lab, or ESIIL, “will enable work that illuminates the biological impacts of climate change and the loss of biodiversity, helps planners prepare for extreme disturbances such as wildfires and floods, and above all, includes diverse voices and responds to community needs,” according to a CU news release.

The program, which is funded for five years, “will support collaborative research and education involving huge biological and environmental science datasets, innovative cyber infrastructure, machine-learning approaches to analysis, and engagement with decision makers and other stakeholders,” CU said.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.