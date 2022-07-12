IRS to auction a property in Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS — The Internal Revenue Service will sell a residential property in Fort Collins in an auction on the courthouse steps July 27.
The property is at 2025 Creekwood Drive. Minimum bid will be $135,290.79, according to information from the IRS in a press release. The Larimer County Assessor lists the market value of the property at $421,100.
The house on that lot is a three-bedroom, two-bath, bi-level structure built in 1982. It is 1,868 square feet on a lot that is 17,310 square feet. There’s an attached garage.
The assessor lists Brian and Judith Defonseka, 6144 Tilden St. in Fort Collins, as the owners.
The auction will be at 10 a.m. on that day at the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 W. Oak St. Registration for the sale begins at 9:30 a.m. Full payment is required at the time of sale.
Interested bidders can drive by but not enter the property to inspect, the IRS statement said. All bidders and attendees are required to practice safe social distancing and to wear masks.
For further information about the property and proposed sale, contact Darlene Jones, property appraisal and liquidation specialist at the IRS, 602-601-2146 or visit www.irsauctions.gov.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
