Colorado water issues on table at Confluence conference

LOVELAND — Water issues affecting the economy of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley will be discussed at the annual Confluence: Colorado Water Summit July 21.

The conference, a BizWest event, will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites hotel, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland.

Tickets for the event still are available at the event website. General admission price is $43.49 and includes breakfast and lunch. Tickets bought in quantities of five or more are priced at $39.49.

Topics will include:

Water law — A look at legislation, regulations, court cases of note affecting water availability. The Colorado River Compact, now 100 years old, will be included in the discussion.

Regional collaboration — A review of solutions that can be put in place to protect the economic future of the region.

Case studies — A look at innovative methods already in use to supply and reuse water.

Water resilience — A discussion about how to protect clean water when watersheds are threatened by wildfire and other disasters.

The nexus of water and the economy — A look at what happens when growth happens faster than water suppliers can support, something occurring now in Northern Colorado.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.