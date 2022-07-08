Private oasis on Boulder Creek

Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$2,950,000

549 Arapahoe Ave.

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 3 Total Baths: 3 Sq. Ft.: 2,058 Lot Sq. Ft.: 12,378: County: Boulder Year Built: 1910 Property Type: Single-Family Residence Garage Spaces: 1

This beautiful turn of the century Victorian has been updated in a contemporary Japanese Craftsman style which exudes peace and serenity with easy walkability to great hiking and downtown Boulder. The main floor has an open flow of intimate spaces which are gracious and inviting with exquisite finishes. To blur the boundary between outside and in, Colorado red stone tile on the porch floor repeats in the entry which opens to the living room, a spacious dining room and separate family room. Natural lime plaster walls and reclaimed hardwood floors define the main level. Craftsman-style columns and high archways are fashioned from natural cherry to blend into the space. The chef’s kitchen features a Viking range, sub-zero refrigerator, cherry cabinets, silestone counters and a sun-filled nook with a custom cherry table and leather banquette that can seat 10. The adjacent office has two built in desks and a wall of bookcases which is separated from the kitchen by a translucent recycled-resin paneled pocket door and window allowing light to shine through from the kitchen. Upstairs, beautiful antique doors open to the serene primary suite with vaulted ceilings and a deck overlooking the back yard. Fall asleep to the soothing sound of the creek. Luxuriate in the five-piece primary bathroom, featuring dual shower heads, a soaking tub and heated towel racks. A second upstairs bedroom has ensuite bath. The laundry area is conveniently accessed by both bedrooms. Enjoy easy indoor/outdoor living! Eight-foot-tall French doors off the kitchen are the gateway to the magical back yard – a private space to entertain or just relax and enjoy the quiet beauty. A huge Ipe deck with a built-in stainless grill is the perfect place to dine. Right below is the expansive yard with lush landscaping and mature trees. Wander further into the back and settle in on the tiered flagstone patio and enjoy a second secluded seating area. Flagstone steps down to the creek provide access your own private beach. A cozy detached studio with vaulted ceilings, built in bench seating and half bath overlooks the creek. Practice art, yoga or use as a separate office space. The oversized one car garage is outfitted with built in storage and workshop. This gem of a property provides truly unrivaled living experience.

Listing office: WK Real Estate

Listing agent: Pamela Kruteck, broker associate

Phone: 303-641-7703

Property listing: https://549.wkre.com