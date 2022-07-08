Larimer County will name Volker to manager position

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County will fill the vacant county manager position with its internal candidate, Lorenda Volker.

The board of county commissioners identified Volker as the preferred candidate today. On Tuesday, the board will vote to appoint and consider an employment contract for Volker, who has been operating as acting county manager since the retirement of Linda Hoffmann.

“We are thrilled to announce that Lorenda Volker is our top candidate for Larimer County manager. The input we received from community members and the staff was invaluable as we made this important decision,” Kristin Stephens, chair of the board, said in a written statement.

“While all the finalists were qualified, Lorenda’s professionalism, compassionate leadership and knowledge of the county made her our first choice.”

Volker has been with Larimer County since 2008, first as director of human resources and then assistant county manager. She led the county’s internal service and human and economic development departments in addition to working on behavioral health and rural broadband efforts, according to a press statement. She worked in city government in Florida before coming to Colorado.