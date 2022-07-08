Startups  July 8, 2022

Funding Friday: Riverwalk Acquisitions raises $17.9M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Riverwalk Acquisitions LLC, an entity affiliated with Louisville real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital, raised $17.9 million in LLC interests. 
  • CC — Addition Four LP, an entity affiliated with Boulder family office Crestone Capital, raised $8.9 million in pooled investment fund interests. 

