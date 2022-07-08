Construction begins on Bounce Empire amusement park

LAFAYETTE — Construction began earlier this month on Bounce Empire, an inflatable amusement park that bills itself as the largest in the United States, the company announced in a news release.

Bounce Empire, which will be located at 1380 S. Public Road, will feature more than 50 inflatable attractions, including a 26-foot slide and a 200-foot obstacle course. It will also have games such as mini-golf and ax-throwing, as well as boasting entertainment for adults such as a sports bar, restaurant and movie theater.

“If you want to come, drop off your kids, and enjoy a cocktail while watching the fun, you will do so in luxury,” Bounce Empire CEO James Hay-Arthur said in a prepared statement. “This focus on adults has been a driving force for the company since the beginning. Kids can have fun almost anywhere but finding an experience that can be enjoyed by both the kids and their parents is a phenomenal undertaking that Bounce Empire is attacking head-on. The company looks to give parents a chance to unwind and have fun, rather than leaving them more exhausted than before.”

Contractors on the project include Denver-based Discover Architects and Lakewood firm Columbine Engineering.

Bounce Empire is set to open in the first quarter of 2023.