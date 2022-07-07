Outrider produces next generation of automated freight-yard equipment
GOLDEN and BRIGHTON — Outrider Technologies Inc., with headquarters in Golden and an advanced testing facility in Brighton, has developed its next generation of autonomous freight-yard operations equipment.
Outrider produces equipment to automate yard operations for warehouses, manufacturing facilities and logistics hubs. Its new technology, according to a press statement from the company today, provides “over-the-air software updates and field-swappable units … to deliver enterprise-class reliability, enable remote technical support, and efficiently service the system in the field.”
“Distribution yards are harsh industrial environments with around-the-clock operations, which means our autonomous system must be rugged, easy to service, and remotely supportable,” Andrew Smith, founder and CEO of Outrider, said in a written statement. “This robust autonomy kit is the next critical step in Outrider’s efforts to make yard operations more efficient, safer, and more sustainable for our Fortune 500, logistics-dependent customers.”
The new generation of equipment includes advanced computer technology, high-resolution lidar sensors and an industrial robotic arm for connecting and disconnecting trailer lines.
The company has prepared an autonomy-ready electric yard truck and has sold 22 of the vehicles for pilot programs.
“This next-generation autonomy kit further highlights Outrider’s commitment to our customers for a more sustainable, resilient supply chain. Our team of more than 100 talented engineers is laser-focused on the features and safety-critical capabilities that will propel innovations for yard automation and the logistics and transportation sector at large,” Smith said.
GOLDEN and BRIGHTON — Outrider Technologies Inc., with headquarters in Golden and an advanced testing facility in Brighton, has developed its next generation of autonomous freight-yard operations equipment.
Outrider produces equipment to automate yard operations for warehouses, manufacturing facilities and logistics hubs. Its new technology, according to a press statement from the company today, provides “over-the-air software updates and field-swappable units … to deliver enterprise-class reliability, enable remote technical support, and efficiently service the system in the field.”
“Distribution yards are harsh industrial environments with around-the-clock operations, which means our autonomous system must be rugged, easy to service, and remotely supportable,”…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.