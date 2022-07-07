Outrider produces next generation of automated freight-yard equipment

GOLDEN and BRIGHTON — Outrider Technologies Inc., with headquarters in Golden and an advanced testing facility in Brighton, has developed its next generation of autonomous freight-yard operations equipment.

Outrider produces equipment to automate yard operations for warehouses, manufacturing facilities and logistics hubs. Its new technology, according to a press statement from the company today, provides “over-the-air software updates and field-swappable units … to deliver enterprise-class reliability, enable remote technical support, and efficiently service the system in the field.”

“Distribution yards are harsh industrial environments with around-the-clock operations, which means our autonomous system must be rugged, easy to service, and remotely supportable,” Andrew Smith, founder and CEO of Outrider, said in a written statement. “This robust autonomy kit is the next critical step in Outrider’s efforts to make yard operations more efficient, safer, and more sustainable for our Fortune 500, logistics-dependent customers.”

The new generation of equipment includes advanced computer technology, high-resolution lidar sensors and an industrial robotic arm for connecting and disconnecting trailer lines.

The company has prepared an autonomy-ready electric yard truck and has sold 22 of the vehicles for pilot programs.

“This next-generation autonomy kit further highlights Outrider’s commitment to our customers for a more sustainable, resilient supply chain. Our team of more than 100 talented engineers is laser-focused on the features and safety-critical capabilities that will propel innovations for yard automation and the logistics and transportation sector at large,” Smith said.