New Toll Brothers residential community in Timnath expected to break ground by 2023

TIMNATH — Nearly 100 new homes are coming to Timnath, thanks to builder Toll Brothers Inc., which is now embarking on its new Timnath Lakes community.

“We will have a total of 97 home sites between the two collections within Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes. The Overlook Collection will have 40 home sites and The Summit Collection will have 57 home sites,” Toll Brothers Colorado division president Reggie Carveth told BizWest in an email.

Homes in the Overlook subdivision will be priced from the mid-$700,000s, with houses at the Summit starting in the low-$900,000s.

Timnath Lake amenities are expected to include 40 acres of lake access for fishing and non-motorized boating, a community clubhouse overlooking the water, seven miles of trails and pocket parks, according to a Toll Brothers news release.

Construction is expected to begin early next year.

Toll Brothers has several other projects, mostly luxury-housing developments, in the region, including Kechter Farm in Fort Collins, Anthem Ranch in Broomfield and Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes in Berthoud.