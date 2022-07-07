New Toll Brothers residential community in Timnath expected to break ground by 2023
TIMNATH — Nearly 100 new homes are coming to Timnath, thanks to builder Toll Brothers Inc., which is now embarking on its new Timnath Lakes community.
“We will have a total of 97 home sites between the two collections within Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes. The Overlook Collection will have 40 home sites and The Summit Collection will have 57 home sites,” Toll Brothers Colorado division president Reggie Carveth told BizWest in an email.
Homes in the Overlook subdivision will be priced from the mid-$700,000s, with houses at the Summit starting in the low-$900,000s.
Timnath Lake amenities are expected to include 40 acres of lake access for fishing and non-motorized boating, a community clubhouse overlooking the water, seven miles of trails and pocket parks, according to a Toll Brothers news release.
Construction is expected to begin early next year.
Toll Brothers has several other projects, mostly luxury-housing developments, in the region, including Kechter Farm in Fort Collins, Anthem Ranch in Broomfield and Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes in Berthoud.
TIMNATH — Nearly 100 new homes are coming to Timnath, thanks to builder Toll Brothers Inc., which is now embarking on its new Timnath Lakes community.
“We will have a total of 97 home sites between the two collections within Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes. The Overlook Collection will have 40 home sites and The Summit Collection will have 57 home sites,” Toll Brothers Colorado division president Reggie Carveth told BizWest in an email.
Homes in the Overlook subdivision will be priced from the mid-$700,000s, with houses at the Summit starting in the low-$900,000s.
Timnath Lake amenities are expected to include 40 acres…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.