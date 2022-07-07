Handix Scientific acquires Aerosol Devices Inc.

FORT COLLINS — Handix Scientific Inc. has acquired Aerosol Devices Inc. in a deal completed June 30. Both companies are headquartered in Fort Collins, although Handix also has a presence in Boulder.

Details of the sale were not available, and representatives of neither company had responded to requests for further details by mid-afternoon.

Aerosol Devices, founded in 2014, owns an exclusive license for airborne-particle collectors that are based on the water-based condensational growth tube technology invented by Aerosol Dynamics Inc. of Berkeley, California. Aerosol Devices used that technology to develop and market a line of particle collectors, instruments that have played a key role in defining the airborne transmission nature of SARS-CoV-2 viruses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past three years, the company has been recognized by BizWest on its Mercury 100 list of fastest-growing private companies in Northern Colorado.

Handix Scientific, founded in 2015, is a research and development company that provides advanced atmospheric instrumentation and data products to industrial, academic and government customers. It specializes in atmospheric aerosol and cloud-droplet measurements for ground-based and airborne applications, including tethered balloon systems and aircraft. Its eight scientists work on projects supported by federal contracts and Small Business Innovative Research grants. Handix licensed and commercialized a portable optical particle spectrometer developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to a media release, Aerosol Devices’ “focus on engineering, manufacturing and marketing provides valuable resources that will be used in the development and promotion of commercial products from both companies.”

In the release, Pat Keady, Aerosol Devices’ co-founder and former chief executive, joining with Handix “fulfilled our commitment to continue development of the core CGT technology and offered the best opportunity and support for our employees, customers and collaborators.”

Dr. Ping Chen, founder and CEO of Handix Scientific, said in the release that the two firms “are highly complementary in talent and technology. The combined company will continue to develop and promote ADev’s particle collectors. We will use the CGT technology to develop real-time instruments that can detect physical, chemical and/or biological properties of atmospheric particles. One such example is to integrate a CGT-based particle collector with Handix’s microfluidics ice nuclei counter to make real-time measurements of ice nuclei particles in the atmosphere. I’m very excited about the scientific and commercial potentials of ADev’s particle collectors and CGT technology. I anticipate great things to happen in the coming years.”