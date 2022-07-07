Gunbarrel’s Hillside School seeks expansion to quadruple enrollment
BOULDER COUNTY— The Hillside School, a specialized day- and boarding school in Boulder County adjacent to Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood, is seeking permission from the county to expand its footprint in hopes of roughly quadrupling its enrollment.
The Boulder County Commission is set Thursday to review plans to build a new 14,284-square-foot facility with 13 classrooms to accommodate as many as 136 students at its Lookout Road campus, according to county planning documents. Hillside currently serves 32 students in its 4,262-square-foot school.
“Hillside School is a 501c3 nonprofit, independent school for students with dyslexia. Founded in 2005, Hillside has helped hundreds of Boulder County students and their families by providing evidence-based remediation for dyslexia in the areas of reading, written language, and math. The unique program at Hillside involves one teacher working with four students in intensive daily sessions,” a school representative wrote in a memo to county planners.
Half of the 136 students Hillside envisions educating in its expanded facility will participate in a morning session and the other half in the afternoon, planning documents show.
The expansion plan “indicates that the school currently serves students aged 6 to 14 years, but may extend the program to include an additional classroom for students aged 14 to 18,” according to Boulder County documents.
Concerns submitted to county planners by residents include traffic, neighborhood compatibility, the size and scope of the expansion, and runoff and drainage impacts.
Boulder County planning documents note that there have been nearly twice as many supportive communications submitted by residents than those in opposition.
County planning staffers are recommending approval of the expansion plans with a few minor conditions Hillside must meet prior to groundbreaking.
