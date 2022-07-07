 July 7, 2022

DIA gets $60M infrastructure grant

Denver International Airport is receiving a $60 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to improve its terminal and replace its baggage-handling system, the Associated Press reports.

The grant is part of $1 billion being given to airports around the country.

