UPS awards small biz grant to Louisville’s The Tea Spot
LOUISVILLE — The Tea Spot, a maker of loose tea and tea sachet products, is a new recipient of a $10,000 small business grant from UPS Ignite, a United Parcel Service Inc. accelerator program that supports women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
In addition to the grant, The Tea Spot’s leaders will participate in the UPS Ignite executive education program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University near Chicago.
“We’re grateful to be UPS Ignite Small Business grant recipients. This recognition will help further our mission to empower healthy hydration through tea. The $10,000 grant is like icing on the cake after participating in their world-class executive education program created in partnership with Kellogg School of Management to promote businesses with diverse leadership,” The Tea Spot chief marketing officer Jessica Kochik said in a news release. “I am proud and inspired to be among this cohort of business leaders and am rooting for everyone’s success.”
The company, which moved from its former headquarters in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood to a larger facility in Louisville in 2018, “plans to continue to grow and invest in private label partnerships” with assistance from the UPS program, The Tea Spot said in the release.
LOUISVILLE — The Tea Spot, a maker of loose tea and tea sachet products, is a new recipient of a $10,000 small business grant from UPS Ignite, a United Parcel Service Inc. accelerator program that supports women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
In addition to the grant, The Tea Spot’s leaders will participate in the UPS Ignite executive education program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University near Chicago.
“We’re grateful to be UPS Ignite Small Business grant recipients. This recognition will help further our mission to empower healthy hydration through tea. The $10,000 grant is like icing on the cake after…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.