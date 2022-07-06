CU’s College of Engineering and Applied Science removed temp tag from acting dean

BOULDER — The acting dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS) at the University of Colorado Boulder is acting no more as the university has hired Keith Molenaar for the full-time role.

Molenaar, who had been acting dean since January 2020, is a CU graduate who has been a professor at the school for more than two decades, according to a CU news release.

“I was impressed by Keith’s vision for CEAS, which is grounded in values such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and which is laser-focused on student success,” CU provost Russell Moore said in the release.