Sierra Space partners with Turkish Space Agency on low-Earth orbit, astronaut programs
LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s Sierra Space Corp. has inked a memorandum of cooperation with the Turkish Space Agency and ESEN Sistem Entegrasyon, a private Turkish technology company, aimed at helping SSC commercially develop its low-Earth orbit (LEO), lunar and astronaut programs.
Sierra Space has two main aerospace projects: the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station starting next year; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.
Specifically, the agreement establishes a framework for cooperation on:
- Space technologies and applications in areas such as remote sensing, propulsion systems, crewed space system and space communications.
- Space environment utilization on-orbit in LEO, including use of Sierra Space’s LIFE space habitat module.
- Sending payloads to LEO and to the moon.
- Engagement with and incubation of Turkish industry and academia in space-related business ventures, R&D, technology innovation and science campaigns.
“The Turkish Space Agency is proud to partner with Sierra Space and ESEN to participate
in the development and execution of Sierra Space’s various projects and space
technologies including the Dream Chaser spaceplane, LIFE Habitat and a range of space
applications,” TSA president Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım said in a prepared statement. “There are tremendous benefits for our industries and future space projects by leveraging
Sierra Space capabilities and technologies, and we look forward to further collaboration
with Sierra Space to identify additional opportunities where we can be active participants
in the future of commercial space’s infrastructure and economy.”
LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s Sierra Space Corp. has inked a memorandum of cooperation with the Turkish Space Agency and ESEN Sistem Entegrasyon, a private Turkish technology company, aimed at helping SSC commercially develop its low-Earth orbit (LEO), lunar and astronaut programs.
Sierra Space has two main aerospace projects: the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station starting next year; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.
Specifically, the agreement establishes a framework for cooperation on:
- Space technologies and applications in areas such as remote sensing,…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.