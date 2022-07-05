Biotech manufacturer Meddux doubles Boulder footprint with new plant
BOULDER — Meddux Development Corp. LLC, a contract manufacturer for the life-sciences industry, has opened a new, nearly 22,000-square-foot facility at 6165 Lookout Road in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood, doubling its footprint compared to its prior operation on Sterling Drive.
Boulder County real estate records show that Meddux, through holding company 6165 Lookout LLC, bought the building last year from Neidecker LLC for just a tad less than $4 million.
With the move, the company has quadrupled its product development area and has doubled its manufacturing footprint, Meddux said in a news release. The Gunbarrel plant also has a 1,500-square-foot cleanroom.
“The Meddux team is excited about the new facility and our continued commitment to the Colorado region,” Meddux president Dave Schechter said in the release. “The new facility allows us to expand upon our highly engineered product development capabilities and manufacturing capacity to support long-term, sustained growth for years to come.”
The latest move comes just a couple of years after the company expanded into the Sterling Drive space and about five years after Meddux was founded.
The company provides engineering design, development, and manufacturing services for the development and production of medical devices, life-sciences, and consumer health-care products.
“The new facility will allow us to grow our customer base and expand offerings to existing customers,” Meddux business development director Margery Parsell said in the release. “It will enable us to continue to fulfill our long-term commitment to deliver these life-saving solutions that enhance patients around the world.”
BOULDER — Meddux Development Corp. LLC, a contract manufacturer for the life-sciences industry, has opened a new, nearly 22,000-square-foot facility at 6165 Lookout Road in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood, doubling its footprint compared to its prior operation on Sterling Drive.
Boulder County real estate records show that Meddux, through holding company 6165 Lookout LLC, bought the building last year from Neidecker LLC for just a tad less than $4 million.
With the move, the company has quadrupled its product development area and has doubled its manufacturing footprint, Meddux said in a news release. The Gunbarrel plant also has a 1,500-square-foot cleanroom.
“The Meddux team…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.