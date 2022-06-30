Sterling Rod and Custom to host car show benefiting Weld Food Bank

MILLIKEN — Sterling Rod and Custom, a classic-auto restoration company based in Sterling, will host the Rockin’ Rods and Custom Rides car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

The car show will take place in the Nature’s Herbs and Wellness parking lot at 3220 Center Drive in Milliken and will include a raffle, Best In Show Contest and a Pinup Contest with trophies and cash prizes for the Top 3 in both contests.

All proceeds from the event and raffle will benefit Weld Food Bank. Vendors, sponsors, and attendees are encouraged to donate canned goods for the event. Registration is free.

The car show will offer three trophies and three cash prizes totaling $1,750. Showed cars must arrive at 9 a.m. for setup. For the Pinup contest, 1st place gets a trophy, and the Top 3 receive cash prizes totaling $850. Register to be part of the Pinup contest here.

“We are grateful to Sterling Rod and Custom for choosing Weld Food Bank as the beneficiary of the Rockin Rods and Custom Rides Car Show,” Weston Edmunds, communications manager at Weld Food Bank, said in a prepared statement. “The support from this event will provide more than just money and cans of food, it will be putting meals on the tables of our hungry neighbors.”Vendors and sponsors seeking to support the event can register on the Rockin Rods and Custom Rides Car Show website. Vendor setup starts at 7 a.m.