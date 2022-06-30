Renaissance Insurance Group donates $1,300 to Colorado Youth Outdoors

Renaissance Insurance Group presented a $1,300 donation to Colorado Youth Outdoors. Attending, left to right, Ryan Hicks, principal, Renaissance; Bob Hewson, Colorado Youth Outdoors; Scott Runyan, chief operating officer, Renaissance; Erich Ehrlich, director of agribusiness, Renaissance; Chris Huff, Colorado Youth Outdoors; Courtney Strauss, Colorado Youth Outdoors; T. Scott Kennedy, partner, Renaissance; Chris Woodward, Colorado Youth Outdoors; and Claire Haenny, Colorado Youth Outdoors. Courtesy Renaissance Insurance Group LLC

FORT COLLINS — Renaissance Insurance Group LLC has donated $1,300 to Colorado Youth Outdoors, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit that promotes relationships through outdoor recreation.

Renaissance recently sponsored an exclusive seminar, Cyber Crimes Exposed, for more than 65 business leaders in Northern Colorado, donating 100% of the ticket proceeds to CYO.

“We chose CYO to receive these funds because of their track record making a difference in the Northern Colorado community,” Scott Runyan, chief operating officer and partner of

Renaissance Insurance Group, said in a prepared statement.

Cyber Crimes Exposed was a BizWest Power Breakfast that featured Robert Anderson, chairman and CEO of Cyber Defense Labs and past executive assistant director of the FBI. He provided information on how companies can safeguard their operations against cyber crimes.