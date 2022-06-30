Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$3,900,000

5500 Tirranna Court

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Beds: 8 Total Baths: 10 Sq. Ft.: 12,597 Acres: 2 County: Larimer Year Built: 2004 Garage Spaces: 5 Property Type: Single-Family Residence

Old-world charm and quality craftsmanship with modern tech and amenities in this resort-style home in an exclusive gated Fort Collins neighborhood. Stunning Cobb Lake view with lake rights! Green belt on three sides of the two-acre lot. The sandstone and natural wood exterior with the expansive patios and decks captures the essence of Colorado living. If you have ever visited a resort for work or pleasure and wished you could make it your home this is your chance! Home features an owner’s wing, business wing, guest suites, caretaker apartment, bar and billiards area, “Jack Daniels” room, exercise room, caterers’ kitchen, extensive geo-thermal heating/cooling system, elevator, green house, water features and much more!

Listing Office: Re/Max Alliance

Listing Agent: Scott McIntosh, associate

970-226-3990

Property listing: https://www.remax.com/co/fort-collins/home-details/5500-tirranna-ct-fort-collins-co-80524/14926617550178746310