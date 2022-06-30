Old-world charm
$3,900,000
5500 Tirranna Court
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Beds: 8
Total Baths: 10
Sq. Ft.: 12,597
Acres: 2
County: Larimer
Year Built: 2004
Garage Spaces: 5
Property Type: Single-Family Residence
Old-world charm and quality craftsmanship with modern tech and amenities in this resort-style home in an exclusive gated Fort Collins neighborhood. Stunning Cobb Lake view with lake rights! Green belt on three sides of the two-acre lot. The sandstone and natural wood exterior with the expansive patios and decks captures the essence of Colorado living. If you have ever visited a resort for work or pleasure and wished you could make it your home this is your chance! Home features an owner’s wing, business wing, guest suites, caretaker apartment, bar and billiards area, “Jack Daniels” room, exercise room, caterers’ kitchen, extensive geo-thermal heating/cooling system, elevator, green house, water features and much more!
Listing Office: Re/Max Alliance
Listing Agent: Scott McIntosh, associate
970-226-3990
Property listing: https://www.remax.com/co/fort-collins/home-details/5500-tirranna-ct-fort-collins-co-80524/14926617550178746310