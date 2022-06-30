Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$9,500,000

2135 Knollwood Drive

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 4 Total Baths: 5 Sq. Ft.: 5,075 Acres: 45 County: Boulder Year Built: 2016 Property Type: Single-family Residence Garage Spaces: 2 Other Amenities: Upper-level flex space

Natural surroundings influence the seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity of this luxurious Boulder estate. Nestled in the coveted Knollwood community, the vast .45-acre lot backs to Farmers Ditch and is perched above the city for unparalleled Boulder Canyon and Flatiron views. Inside, a seamless open-concept floorplan unfolds with fine finishes and impressive luminosity throughout. Relish in Boulder’s finest location with a pool, multiple terraces and lush landscaping.

NOTABLE DETAILS

Luxurious Boulder Estate Nestled on .45 Acres + Backed by Farmers Ditch

Unparalleled Flatiron Views

Seamless Open-Concept Floorplan

Thoughtful Designer Finishes

Towering Ceilings + Luminous Light

Minimalist Kitchen with Sleek Cabinetry + Gagganau High-End Appliances

Sliding Glass Doors Leading to a Vast Balcony with a Built-In Kitchen + Views

Main-Floor Primary Oasis with a Balcony, Walk-In Closet with a Built-In Desk + Resplendent Bathroom

Versatile Upper Level with Potential for an Office, At-Home Gym or Guest Retreat

Multiple Terraces + Tranquil Pool

Listing office: milehighmodern

Listing agent: Tim Goodacre, tim@goodacreproperties.com

303-817-9300

Property listing: https://milehimodern.com/2135-knollwood-drive/