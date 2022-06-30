Luxurious Boulder estate
$9,500,000
2135 Knollwood Drive
Boulder, CO 80302
Beds: 4
Total Baths: 5
Sq. Ft.: 5,075
Acres: 45
County: Boulder
Year Built: 2016
Property Type: Single-family Residence
Garage Spaces: 2
Other Amenities: Upper-level flex space
Natural surroundings influence the seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity of this luxurious Boulder estate. Nestled in the coveted Knollwood community, the vast .45-acre lot backs to Farmers Ditch and is perched above the city for unparalleled Boulder Canyon and Flatiron views. Inside, a seamless open-concept floorplan unfolds with fine finishes and impressive luminosity throughout. Relish in Boulder’s finest location with a pool, multiple terraces and lush landscaping.
NOTABLE DETAILS
- Luxurious Boulder Estate Nestled on .45 Acres + Backed by Farmers Ditch
- Unparalleled Flatiron Views
- Seamless Open-Concept Floorplan
- Thoughtful Designer Finishes
- Towering Ceilings + Luminous Light
- Minimalist Kitchen with Sleek Cabinetry + Gagganau High-End Appliances
- Sliding Glass Doors Leading to a Vast Balcony with a Built-In Kitchen + Views
- Main-Floor Primary Oasis with a Balcony, Walk-In Closet with a Built-In Desk + Resplendent Bathroom
- Versatile Upper Level with Potential for an Office, At-Home Gym or Guest Retreat
- Multiple Terraces + Tranquil Pool
Listing office: milehighmodern
Listing agent: Tim Goodacre, tim@goodacreproperties.com
303-817-9300
Property listing: https://milehimodern.com/2135-knollwood-drive/