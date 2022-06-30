 June 30, 2022

Luxurious Boulder estate

Distinctive Homes Boulder Valley

$9,500,000

2135 Knollwood Drive

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 4

Total Baths: 5

Sq. Ft.: 5,075

Acres: 45

County: Boulder

Year Built: 2016

Property Type: Single-family Residence

Garage Spaces: 2

Other Amenities: Upper-level flex space

Natural surroundings influence the seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity of this luxurious Boulder estate. Nestled in the coveted Knollwood community, the vast .45-acre lot backs to Farmers Ditch and is perched above the city for unparalleled Boulder Canyon and Flatiron views. Inside, a seamless open-concept floorplan unfolds with fine finishes and impressive luminosity throughout. Relish in Boulder’s finest location with a pool, multiple terraces and lush landscaping.

NOTABLE DETAILS 

  • Luxurious Boulder Estate Nestled on .45 Acres + Backed by Farmers Ditch
  • Unparalleled Flatiron Views
  • Seamless Open-Concept Floorplan
  • Thoughtful Designer Finishes
  • Towering Ceilings + Luminous Light
  • Minimalist Kitchen with Sleek Cabinetry + Gagganau High-End Appliances
  • Sliding Glass Doors Leading to a Vast Balcony with a Built-In Kitchen + Views
  • Main-Floor Primary Oasis with a Balcony, Walk-In Closet with a Built-In Desk + Resplendent Bathroom
  • Versatile Upper Level with Potential for an Office, At-Home Gym or Guest Retreat
  • Multiple Terraces + Tranquil Pool

Listing office: milehighmodern

Listing agent: Tim Goodacre, tim@goodacreproperties.com

303-817-9300

Property listing: https://milehimodern.com/2135-knollwood-drive/