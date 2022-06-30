Fort Collins Symphony achieves BBB Accredited Charity status

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Symphony, a regional nonprofit arts organization, has been designated by a Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming as a BBB Accredited Charity.

The FCS met all 20 BBB requirements for charity accountability. The standards were developed to foster confidence in reputable charitable organizations and assist the public in making sound gift-giving decisions.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau,” Alexandra Lee, FCS Board president, said in a prepared statement. “BBB Charity Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence and assures the public that their donations to the FCS are being handled responsibly and ethically.”

Organizations recognized as a BBB Accredited Charity must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. In addition, the BBB required the FCS to provide its latest audited financial statements, IRS Form 990, and a copy of the annual report, which were subjected to a review.