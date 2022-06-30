Former New Belgium employee launches Second Dawn Brewing in Aurora

AURORA — A former research and development manager at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins is launching a new brewery in Aurora.

The Denver Post reports that Ross Koenigs and his wife, Amy, will open Second Dawn Brewing at 2302 Dayton St. near the Stanley Marketplace. The brewery will use a 10-barrel brewing system purchased from the former West Flanders Brewing Co. in Boulder.

Second Dawn is expected to open before the Great American Beer Festival in October.