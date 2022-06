Crossroads Safehouse receives $45k from Ladies Day Doubles event

2022 participants in the Ladies Day Doubles event at the Colorado State University Tennis Complex. Courtesy Crossroads Safehouse.

FORT COLLINS — Crossroads Safehouse has received a donation of $45,504 from the Ladies Day Doubles event, conducted June 4 at the Colorado State University Tennis Complex.

Crossroads provides emergency safe housing, advocacy, legal assistance, rapid rehousing and crisis intervention for victims of domestic violence.

The Ladies Day Doubles event attracted 118 tennis players. The event has been conducted for 20 years, with proceeds supporting Crossroads Safehouse for the past 14 years.

Players on June 4 competed in multiple rounds, then bid on silent-auction items.