Community Foundation Boulder County issues RFP for Community Trust grants

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has issued a request for proposals for the first round of the organization’s flagship grant-making program, Community Trust.

Community Trust addresses broad needs throughout Boulder County and runs in two rounds: Community Trust 1 and Community Trust 2. Community Trust 1 is now seeking proposals from Boulder County nonprofits in animal care and welfare, arts and culture, education, and environment. Community Trust 2, which will open in August, will seek proposals in health and human services and civic engagement.

Community Trust grantmaking is done through a community-driven process. Boulder County residents volunteer to review grant applications and make funding recommendations. Community Foundation staff manage the review process, facilitate committee meetings, and present Community Foundation leadership with the committee’s grant recommendations.

“We are so pleased to get back to this important work with our community partners who have faced never-ending challenges in these trying times,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to our partner, Mission Launch, as well as the dozens of nonprofit leaders, donors, and community leaders that have provided insight, foresight, and feedback on the Community Trust focus and process over the last year. Your voices have been heard, which is why there are no changes to the focus and process in 2022.”

Proposals for Community Trust 1 must be submitted by 5 p.m., Aug. 3.

Community Trust 2 proposals will open Aug. 18, with proposals due by Sept. 19.

For more information about Community Trust, or to contact its grantees, contact Eric Schoenborn at eric@commfound.org or 202-250-4020.