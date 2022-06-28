Latino Leadership Institute accelerator cohort named

DENVER — The Latino Leadership Institute has named participants in its first cohort of businesses in its new accelerator program, called the Latino Entrepreneur Access Program.

Latino and BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and people of color — participants in the one-year accelerator will be coached free of charge by an advisory board of 47 CEOs, business leaders and subject matter experts. The program begins in July.

“LEAP is a game-changer in how we ensure our Latino and BIPOC businesses capitalize on their own business investments through the backing, knowledge and investment of a different kind of professional leadership bench and accelerator,” Joelle Martinez, CEO of LLI, said in a written statement. “We have utilized our strength to create businesses, now it’s time we use that same strength to build stronger economic power.”

Harry Hollines, chief strategy officer for the accelerator, said Latino and BIPOC entrepreneurs have different challenges than many businesses. “Our program not only recognizes this, it addresses these obstacles with leadership that understands how to navigate them. LEAP is designed to provide critical resources to scale their businesses to a new level of profitability, with mentors who can relate to their challenges and advise them on their journey,” he said.

Those selected for 2022-2023 are: