‘An administrative nightmare’: Wayfair fights $600K Lakewood sales tax bill
This story first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
Wayfair, the popular online seller of furniture and home goods, has sued the City of Lakewood and Colorado’s revenue director, claiming it shouldn’t have to pay a $604,322 tax bill.
The Boston-based company claims that the suburban city’s “complex” 3 percent sales tax “is an administrative nightmare” that discriminates against companies not located in Lakewood and places “an undue burden on interstate commerce,” in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Wayfair claims that Lakewood and the Colorado Department of Revenue do nothing to “mitigate the burdens” on out-of-state businesses to comply “with complex, overlapping, and competing sales tax ordinances” at the state level and in Colorado’s many cities, towns and districts.
“Attempting to comply with the requirements of all of these taxing jurisdictions is complicated and expensive,” states Wayfair’s lawsuit, filed June 22 in Jefferson County District Court.
Wayfair has a recent history of legal disputes involving sales taxes on its products. In 2018, the case of South Dakota v. Wayfair reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled for the first time in its history that a company can be taxed by a state that it doesn’t have a physical presence in.
Wayfair opened a distribution center in Aurora in 2017 but doesn’t have any locations in Lakewood. Under a Lakewood ordinance change in 2021, companies must collect sales taxes there if they make deliveries in Lakewood and if their statewide annual sales top $100,000.
“The city has not yet been served with the lawsuit,” Lakewood spokeswoman Stacie Oulton said Friday. “When it is received, it will be reviewed and responded to in court as needed.”
Wayfair wants a Jefferson County judge to cancel the bill it received for unpaid taxes between May 2018 and May 2021 and to force the two defendants — the City of Lakewood and Colorado Revenue Director Mark Ferrandino — to cover the costs of its lawsuit.
“The Department of Revenue does not have a comment,” spokeswoman Meghan Tanis said.
Wayfair is represented by attorney Adam Chase with the Boulder firm Hutchinson Black & Cook, along with four attorneys from the Maine law firm Brann & Isaacson.
This story first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
Wayfair, the popular online seller of furniture and home goods, has sued the City of Lakewood and Colorado’s revenue director, claiming it shouldn’t have to pay a $604,322 tax bill.
The Boston-based company claims that the suburban city’s “complex” 3 percent sales tax “is an administrative nightmare” that discriminates against companies not located in Lakewood and places “an undue burden on interstate commerce,” in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Wayfair claims that Lakewood and the Colorado Department of Revenue do nothing to “mitigate the burdens” on out-of-state businesses to comply “with complex, overlapping,…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.