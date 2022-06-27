OnKure Therapeutics appoints new vice president
BOULDER — Biopharmaceutical producer OnKure Inc. has appointed a new vice president of drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics and clinical pharmacology. Kevin Litwiler joins the cancer-therapy company with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical field.
Litwiler will work with OnKure Therapeutics on developing and refining the cancer therapies that the Boulder-based company has in its pipeline.
“Together with the OnKure team, I am confident in our ability to repeat past accomplishments and discover best-in-class oncology candidates that address significant unmet medical needs,” Litwiler said in a statement.
Litwiler previously held the title of executive director, clinical pharmacology global product development, oncology at Pfizer Inc. He also holds a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Tony Piscopio, founder and CEO of OnKure Therapeutics, shared his excitement in bringing Litwiler to the cancer-therapy company.
“We are delighted to welcome Kevin to OnKure. His strong history of building innovative teams that successfully advance novel candidates from concept to market will be extremely valuable as we develop our pipeline of precision medicines,” Piscopio said in a statement.
Drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics is the field of studying the way certain medications interact with the human body and other medications. OnKure is continuing to work on a drug candidate that deals with blood and solid tumors.
