f Women of Distinction nomination deadline extended

The nomination deadline for BizWest’s Women of Distinction recognition program has been extended until noon, Monday, June 27.

Women of Distinction is a program to recognize excellence among women in several notable areas. On Aug. 10, 11 women will be honored for their achievements at an evening award ceremony at the Embassy Suites hotel in Loveland.

Nominees can be submitted in the following categories:

Banking/finance

Business/business services

Education

Exceptional volunteer

Government/energy/utilities

Health care

Leading Lady

Manufacturing

Nonprofit

Outstanding mentor

Real estate/construction/development

To be eligible:

Nominees must live or work in Northern Colorado (Larimer or Weld counties).

A candidate may be nominated for only one award.

A candidate will not be considered for a category in which she has previously been an honoree.

A candidate may be nominated for a category in which she has not previously been honored though she may have been an honoree in a different category.

Information, and the form to use to nominate, can be found on the event website.