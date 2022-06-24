f U.S. News & World Report: Broomfield one of nation’s healthiest communities

BROOMFIELD — Residents of Broomfied are some of the healthiest in the United States, according to a new U.S. News & World Report study.

Broomfield came in ninth on the publication’s Healthiest Communities rankings.

Douglas County was the only other Colorado community in the top 10, coming in third. Los Alamos County, New Mexico, was ranked first.

“The Healthiest Communities rankings and accompanying analysis are based on an evaluation of approximately 3,000 communities nationwide across 89 health and health-related metrics in 10 categories, such as education, population health, infrastructure and environment,” U.S. News said in the report. “The project serves as a tool to inform residents, community health leaders and elected officials about policies and best practices for better health outcomes by assessing which communities offer their citizens the greatest opportunity to live a productive, healthy life.”