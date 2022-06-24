Fresh Thymes Eatery owner opens sister restaurant next door
BOULDER — The owner of Fresh Thymes Eatery has expanded her Boulder culinary footprint, opening a new concept right next to the original 30th Street eatery.
The new establishment, which opened last month and is called Bodega, is a healthier twist on the classic urban corner store concept.
“Something that’s really important to me is making healthy food accessible,” owner Christine Ruch, a hospitality-industry veteran who moved to Boulder about 15 years ago, told BizWest.
“We’re known for our healthy food,” Ruch said of Fresh Thymes, which opened in 2013. “We’re a 100% gluten-free and ingredient-conscious restaurant that works with local farms and other local producers.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for some eateries, Fresh Thyme stayed afloat and positioned itself for growth in part through a combination of government assistance programs and the popularity of the restaurant’s grab-and-go items, she said.
The increased demand for grab-and-go offerings served a serendipitous proof of concept for Bodega.
Ruch said her goal for the new establishment is to “reinvent the idea of a neighborhood bodega where you can stop in for groceries or a quick cup of coffee or essential items for the kitchen.”
Traditional bodegas aren’t exactly notorious for healthy options — cigarettes and beer are often top sellers.
“We decided to be really fun and quirky, so we have things like herbal CBD smoke blends you can roll and CBD sodas,” Ruch said. “We’re taking the things you know and love about a traditional bodega and making it a little bit healthier.”
BOULDER — The owner of Fresh Thymes Eatery has expanded her Boulder culinary footprint, opening a new concept right next to the original 30th Street eatery.
The new establishment, which opened last month and is called Bodega, is a healthier twist on the classic urban corner store concept.
“Something that’s really important to me is making healthy food accessible,” owner Christine Ruch, a hospitality-industry veteran who moved to Boulder about 15 years ago, told BizWest.
“We’re known for our healthy food,” Ruch said of Fresh Thymes, which opened in 2013. “We’re a 100% gluten-free and ingredient-conscious restaurant that works with local farms and…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.