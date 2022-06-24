First Nations Development Institute-backed documentary wins James Beard media award
LONGMONT — “Gather,” a documentary film made with the support of the Longmont-based First Nations Development Institute, is a winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award in the category of Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media.
“The full-length film is the result of a two-year collaboration between First Nations and director Sanjay Rawal and showcases these community partners and their efforts to rebuild healthy and sustainable food ways,” according to an institute news release. “The film explores the importance of Native food systems that were once deliberately destroyed and the heroic ‘post-apocalyptic’ efforts underway to rebuild them.”
First Nations is a nonprofit group that assists Native American tribes across the country.
“This award is an achievement not just for First Nations and Sanjay Rawal, but most importantly for our community partners that are strengthening and advancing Native food systems,” First Nations CEO Michael Roberts said in a prepared statement. “Gather is a story that everyone needs to see, and winning this award only increases the impact of this film and its message about the resilience of Native communities.”
The film is available on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon and Vimeo.
