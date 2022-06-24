Boulder’s interim CFO to be appointed permanently
BOULDER — Boulder’s interim chief financial officer will be staying in the role on a more permanent basis. Kara Skinner will serve as the city’s chief financial officer starting today, following her appointment by Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde.
Skinner began working with the city of Boulder in 2017, after serving various financial roles in Colorado Springs.
Skinner holds a master’s degree in economics from Duke University and completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado Boulder. She has focused her efforts on increased transparency during her time with the city and plans to continue making financial processes more open.
“I look forward to working closely with the council, Nuria, Chris Meschuk and senior leaders on financial strategies to meet community priorities, building on our progress toward greater financial transparency, and continuing to ensure we have effective financial systems and controls in place,” Skinner said in a statement.
Rivera-Vandermyde expressed her excitement in appointing Skinner to the CFO position.
“Kara has a strong vision for the future of the city’s financial strategy and Finance Department, and she has demonstrated the ability to lead staff teams effectively and compassionately through significant change,” Rivera-Vandermyde said.
