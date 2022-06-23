The Lawn at Foothills now open for outdoor events
FORT COLLINS — The Lawn at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has opened for outdoor activities.
Foothills, purchased out of foreclosure by McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. and investment firm Prism Places Inc., has for the past year been the subject of review by the new owners to determine how the property will be redeveloped. Included in the review were multiple public meetings during which owners could hear what community members would like for the property.
Attendees at those meetings listed events and social gathering spaces as a priority. While a final plan for redevelopment of the mall remains unrevealed — Clyde Wood, McWhinney vice president, said as late as this morning that the company is “still evaluating options” — the owners have transformed a 32,000-square-foot open space in the middle of the mall into a “pop-up park” that they call The Lawn.
The Lawn now is surfaced with synthetic turf to reduce water use and permit year-around use, the company said in a press statement.
“Beginning this summer, The Lawn will host live music and entertainment, live theater, movies, and more. The addition of two pop-up shops will also be available to support local businesses.”
