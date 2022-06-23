Encompass Technologies acquires wine software company vintrace
FORT COLLINS — Encompass Technologies LLP, a Fort Collins company that provides cloud-based enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, e-commerce and data solutions to the food and beverage industry, has acquired vintrace, a winery production software company.
Vintrace is the trade name for VINX2 Winery Software Inc. based in San Francisco, California.
The vintrace acquisition enables Encompass to serve a broader market of beer, wine, spirits, cider and other beverage manufacturers worldwide, according to a press statement from Encompass.
Vintrace is used by more than 670 wineries worldwide. Its software is used throughout the production process from grape to bottle.
“Our commitment to continuously innovate and support our customers is stronger than ever,” Jonathan O’Neil, CEO of Encompass, said in a written statement. “Vintrace brings the wine production expertise and Encompass offers the breadth of ERP, CRM, e-Commerce and data solutions that wineries need. Together, we are supporting and developing comprehensive ERP solutions that align with our strategy of enabling beverage manufacturers to innovate new brands and expand their portfolio of products, including wine. Additionally, we are helping distributors diversify their products to meet consumer demand for more choices.”
The Encompass network now supports more than 1,100 manufacturers, 650 distributors, 1.1 million retailers, 150,000 brands and almost 200,000 users worldwide, the company said in its statement.
Joshua Abra, Head of vintrace said, “This acquisition is key to the vision we set out to achieve 15 years ago: Deliver the best production solution and beyond for wineries,” said Joshua Abra, head of vintrace. “Encompass enables us to do just that. Encompass’ strength in cloud-based ERP solutions that connect the supply chain end-to-end, combined with vintrace’s production software capabilities and customer base of wineries ensures better automation and streamlined operations for the whole supply chain. It will also help the entire industry move from analog to digital.”
FORT COLLINS — Encompass Technologies LLP, a Fort Collins company that provides cloud-based enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, e-commerce and data solutions to the food and beverage industry, has acquired vintrace, a winery production software company.
Vintrace is the trade name for VINX2 Winery Software Inc. based in San Francisco, California.
The vintrace acquisition enables Encompass to serve a broader market of beer, wine, spirits, cider and other beverage manufacturers worldwide, according to a press statement from Encompass.
Vintrace is used by more than 670 wineries worldwide. Its software is used throughout the production process from grape to bottle.
“Our commitment to continuously…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.